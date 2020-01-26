The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Denny's, 11570 Highway FF. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Jan. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Ichiban Sushi Japanese Restaurant, 2914 E. 32nd St., Suite 109. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 17. Results: PASS with 3 priority and 5 core violations.
• Observed employee washing vegetables in the mop sink (corrected during inspection).
• Rice reheated to 125 degrees in rice cooker (corrected during inspection).
• Packages of fish stored in a bucket in the kitchen being cold held above 41 degrees. Fish is left out of cold holding so it is easier for the staff to handle while preparing (corrected during inspection).
Braum's No. 240, 3501 N. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 21. Results: PASS with 3 priority and 2 core violations.
• Observed cross contamination with ground pork sausage stored above whole-muscle bacon in the fresh meat retail case (corrected during inspection).
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine bleach in the three-vat sink is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
• Can of insecticide spray in back room is stored on top of ice machine (corrected during inspection).
Hubba's Hideout Tacos and Tiki Bar, 106 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 22. Results: PASS with 3 priority and 5 core violations.
• Employee's open drink observed on prep table and open energy drink can in kitchen (corrected during inspection).
• Corn and bean mix in prep table being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
• The sanitizer concentration for quat sanitizer in the three-vat sink is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
Joplin Cafe, 2330 W. 20th St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 22. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 5 core violations.
• Employee drinks stored above the soda fountain (corrected during inspection).
Blimpie Subs and Salads, 4240 S. Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Passion Milk Tea, 1901 E. 32nd St., Suite 14. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 23. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• After being cleaned utensils are not being sanitized by chemical (corrected during inspection).
Red Apple Mart, 901 N. Florida Ave. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Souls Harbor Kitchen, 915 S. Main St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Jan. 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
