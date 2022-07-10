The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Charlie’s Chicken, 2020 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 20. Results: FAIL with 5 priority and 4 core violations.
• Unapproved employee drink stored above bulk food prep area (corrected during inspection).
• Unapproved employee drink stored above bread prep area.
• Raw chicken breast stored above ground beef in walk-in.
• The sanitizer concentration for quaternary ammonium in the three-vat sink is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
• Chemical cleaners are stored over or with bulk containers and sauces above food prep area.
Firehouse Subs, 1816 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Golden Dragon, 1020 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant with buffet. Routine inspection performed on June 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 7 core violations.
Little Caesar’s Pizza, 823 S. Maiden Lane. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 24. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse, 511 N. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 24. Results: FAIL with 10 priority and 13 core violations.
• Employee meal stored on the sushi prep table.
• Raw shrimp stored above drink creamers in cooler (corrected during inspection).
• Potentially hazardous foods in prep cooler are being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Potentially hazardous foods in the kitchen vegetable display are being cold held above 41 degrees because of large tub of hot rice being cooled in it.
• Whipping cream in wine cooler being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
• Crab sushi mix on prep table being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Salmon and other sushi products in the sushi display are being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Raw chicken, eggs and other potentially hazardous foods in the kitchen prep cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Flies in the facility, mainly around the front door/sushi area.
• Working containers of floor cleaner in the bar area not labeled with contents.
Kum and Go, 1832 S. Maiden Lane. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on June 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
Subway, 2914 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
B&B Beastro, 530 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 28. Results: FAIL with 3 priority and 3 core violations.
• Approved employee drink located over prep surfaces and food (corrected during inspection).
• The sanitizer concentration for the kitchen dish machine is at 0 ppm.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine at the bar dish machine is at 0 ppm.
Souls Harbor kitchen, 915 S. Main St. Institutional. Follow-up inspection performed on June 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Days Inn, 3500 S. Range Line Road. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on June 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Hampton Inn, 3107 E. 36th St. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on June 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Longhorn Steakhouse, 1930 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 29. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Diced tomatoes in Traulsen salad table being cold held above 41 degrees.
Long John Silver’s, 1627 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 5 core violations.
Papa Murphy’s, 2640 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Books-A-Million Joe Muggs Coffee, 423 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Casa Montez, 4224 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 30. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Hose in mop sink is not provided with backflow prevention and terminates below the flood rim of the sink (corrected during inspection).
Denny’s, 11570 Route FF. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on June 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Mercy Hospital Joplin kitchen, 100 E. Mercy Way. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on June 30. Results: FAIL with 2 priority violations and 1 core violation.
• Raw ground beef stored above less hazardous or ready-to-eat foods in dock cooler (corrected during inspection).
• Potentially hazardous food items in cooler No. 00045 being cold held above 41 degrees.
Follow-up inspection performed on July 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Subway, 330 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Watered Gardens, 531 S. Kentucky Ave. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on June 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Casey’s General Store, 1904 E. 20th St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on July 1. Results: FAIL with 5 priority violations and 1 core violation.
• Employee drinks stored on and above food prep area (corrected during inspection).
• Deli cheese in the meat prep table being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Iced coffee in iced coffee machine being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Iced coffee in Stoks coffee machine being cold held above 41 degrees.
• The sanitizer concentration for quaternary ammonium in the three-vat sink is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
Lion Stop, 3525 E. Newman Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on July 1. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Raw eggs stored over drinks in the cooler (corrected during inspection).
Zip’s, 1201 S. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on July 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Big Apple Travel Centers, 2110 S. Prigmore Ave. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 5. Results: FAIL with 3 priority and 4 core violations.
• Employee drinks are stored on top of the pizza prep cooler (corrected during inspection).
• Several potentially hazardous foods in the Rasoi walk-in cooler are being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Bottle of hand sanitizer stored on bag in box sodas (corrected during inspection).
El Vallarta, 2330 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 5. Results: FAIL with 6 priority and 12 core violations.
• Several unapproved employee drinks stored in the kitchen.
• Raw chicken and beef stored above cut tomatoes in walk-in.
• Several potentially hazardous foods in the kitchen reach-in being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Milk in the keg cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Raw chicken, beef and shrimp in the grill drawers are being cold held above 41 degrees.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the bar three-compartment sink is at 0 ppm.
El Taco Loco, 1221 W. Seventh St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Habaneros Mexican Grill, 2526 E. Seventh St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 5. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 2 core violations.
• Unapproved employee drink stored on food prep area (corrected during inspection).
• Raw ground beef stored above vegetables in walk-in (corrected during inspection).
Fourth Street Bowl, 1419 W. Fourth St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 6. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 2 core violations.
• Food-contact surfaces of snack bar ice machine have accumulations.
• Food-contact surfaces of lounge ice machine have accumulations.
Nutrition Hub, 1802 W. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Ozark Roadhouse Stand at Joe Becker Stadium, 1301 E. Third St. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on July 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Taco Bell, 2601 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Freeman East Hospital, 932 E. 34th St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on July 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
McDonald’s, 2731 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
Steak ‘n Shake, 3115 Hammons Blvd. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 7. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 9 core violations.
• Unapproved employee drink stored on food prep area (corrected during inspection).
• Hand sanitizer stored above food prep area (corrected during inspection).
Tropicana Bar and Grill, 2402 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
