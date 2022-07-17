The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Finn's, 2707 E. 32nd St. Full service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 7. Results: PASS with 1 priority and 5 core violations.
• Raw shell eggs stored above butter in walk-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
Habaneros Mexican Grill, 2526 E. Seventh St. Full service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on July 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 1 core violations.
Simple Simon's Pizza, 1522 Broadway St. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 8. Results: PASS with 1 priority and 1 core violations.
• Employee drinks stored on top of the ice machine and over food on the dry storage shelf (corrected during inspection).
Longhorn Steakhouse, 1930 S. Range Line Road. Full service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on July 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
