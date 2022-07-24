The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Hardee's, 818 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 15. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 9 core violations.
• Raw egg wash stored above less hazardous or ready-to-eat foods in walk-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
Starbucks, 323 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Crosslines Ministries, 320 S. School Ave. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on June 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Outback Steakhouse, 3110 E. 36th St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 18. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 4 core violations.
• Chili and prepared meat products are stored in the walk-in past their use-by dates (corrected during inspection).
Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse, 511 N. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on July 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Big Apple Travel Centers, 2110 S. Prigmore Ave. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on July 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
El Vallarta, 2330 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on July 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 12 core violations.
Gene Bassman Stadium, 3301 W. First St. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on July 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Del Rio Grill and Cantina, 1802 W. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 21. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Shake's Frozen Custard, 1441 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 21. Results: FAIL with 2 priority violations and 1 core violation.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the dish machine is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
• Several gnats in building. Large number surrounding the dish area and other prep areas.
Subway, 4549 S. Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 21. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
