The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Casey's General Store No. 1681, 4802 S. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on June 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 1 core violations.
It's Greek to Me, 101 N. Range Line Road. Fast food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on June 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Shake's Frozen Custard, 1441 S. Range Line Road. Fast food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on June 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Chili's Grill and Bar, 1430 S. Range Line Road. Full service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on July 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Downstream Q Store, 4777 W. Downstream Blvd. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on June 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
