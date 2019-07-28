The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Domino's Pizza, 1714 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Five Guys, 1801 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 19. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Tomatoes in the prep cooler being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Joplin Early Childhood Center, 2825 S. McClelland Blvd. School. Follow-up inspection performed on July 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
ME's Place Soul Food Cafe, 1203 Langston Hughes-Broadway Ave. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Candy House Gourmet, 510 S. Kentucky Ave. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on July 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Fastrip No. 40, 5501 E. 32nd St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on July 22. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 4 core violations.
• Hot dogs in the walk-in are not date marked (corrected during inspection).
Red Lobster, 3131 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 22. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Ranch and Thousand Island dressings in salad make table being cold held above 41 degrees.
Souls Harbor Food Pantry, 817 S. Main St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on July 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Souls Harbor Kitchen, 915 S. Main St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on July 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Stogey's Coney Island, 2629 E. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 22. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Sanitizer concentration for chlorine is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
Towne Place Suites, 4026 S. Arizona Ave. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on July 22. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Yogurt and eggs in mini-fridge being cold held above 41 degrees.
Blimpie Subs and Salads, 4240 S. Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 24. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Chili, meatballs and soup in the hot well being hot held below 135 degrees.
Chick-fil-A, 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 100. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 24. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Dave's Mini Mart, 801 S. Maiden Lane. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on July 24. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Days Inn, 3500 S. Range Line Road. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on July 24. Results: FAIL with 4 priority and 4 core violations.
• Employee not washing hands before food prep and putting on new gloves because of both hand-washing sinks in kitchen and dining room being out of order.
• Yogurt in mini-fridge being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Hand-washing sinks in kitchen and dining room are out of order and not available for use because of plumbing problems.
• The two hand-washing sinks and three-vat sinks are marked out of order and not available for kitchen staff to use.
Freeman West kitchen, 1102 W. 32nd St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on July 24. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Great American Cookie Co., 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 102. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 24. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
McDonald's, 1123 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 24. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Tomatoes, egg products and lettuce in the walk-in being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Wendy's No. 2838, 1625 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 24. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Cut lettuce in lobby side make table was left in unit overnight after unit was turned off and is above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
First Watch, 3231 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 25. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Employee drink stored on top of the dish machine (corrected during inspection).
Joplin Cafe, 2330 W. 20th St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 25. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 5 core violations.
• Employee drinks stored above clean dishes in the dish area (corrected during inspection).
Kum and Go No. 447, 2307 W. Seventh St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on July 25. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Hot dogs and sausages on roller grill being hot held below 135 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Lalo's Taquiera, 2501 E. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 25. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 3 core violations.
• Salsa in beer reach-in being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Salsa in mini-fridge being cold held above 41 degrees.
Long John Silver's, 1627 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 8 core violations.
McDonald's, 4436 S. Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Sam's Club cafe, 3536 Hammons Blvd. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on July 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Taco Loco, 2110 W. Seventh St. Food truck. Routine inspection performed on July 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
