The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Del Rio Grill and Cantina, 1802 W. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on July 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
Freeman East, 932 E. 34th St. Institutional. Follow-up inspection performed on July 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Texas Roadhouse, 3317 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 12. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 5 core violations.
• Ranch dressing and hot dogs in fry cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
Follow-up inspection performed on July 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Casey's General Store No. 3450, 2808 W. Seventh St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on July 15. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Ready-to-eat pizza toppings in pizza make table are not date marked with an expiration date (corrected during inspection).
Mercy Hospital kitchen, 100 E. Mercy Way. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on July 15. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Food-contact surfaces of the customer ice-maker chute have accumulations (corrected during inspection).
Sam's Club cafe, 3536 Hammons Blvd. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 15. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 2 core violations.
• Dish surface is not reaching 160 degrees in the dish machine.
• Flies in the kitchen next to pizza display. Flies in the dining room next to covered condiments and trash can.
Bacon Me Krazy, 4579 S. Highway 43. Food truck. Routine inspection performed on July 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Denny's at Pilot Flying J, 11570 Highway FF. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 16. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Cut lettuce, ranch dressing and honey mustard dressing in salad make table being cold held above 41 degrees.
Han the Sushi Man, 1901 E. 32nd St. Suite 7. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 16. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Food employee observed handling ready-to-eat avocados with bare hands (corrected during inspection).
Hardee's, 812 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Comfort Inn and Suites, 3400 S. Range Line Road. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on July 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Norma's Diner, 1901 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 17. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Evidence of rodents in the dry storage area.
Takeastand, 1303 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 5 core violations.
Williams Event Co. Food truck (location of inspection not listed). Routine inspection performed on July 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
El Taco Loco, 1221 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
HuHot Mongolian Grill, 1804 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant with buffet. Routine inspection performed on July 18. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Tofu on the buffet being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Watered Gardens, 5313 S. Kentucky Ave. Institutional. Follow-up inspection performed on July 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
