The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Burger King, 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 272. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on July 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Casey's General Store No. 3253. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on July 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 5 core violations.
CFI Cafeteria (Jackson Brothers), 4701 E. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on July 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Fuzzy's Taco Shop, 3607 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 8. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Pico in the north prep table being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Horton's Pizza Plus, 1302 S. Schifferdecker Ave. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on July 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Moe's Southwest Grill, 3120 S. Main St. Suite 3. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Watered Gardens, 531 S. Kentucky Ave. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on July 8. Results: FAIL with 3 priority violations and 1 core violation.
• Gravy in walk-in is dated with the make date and no use-by date.
• Salsa in the walk-in is dated as June 28 and is past the expiration date (corrected during inspection).
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the dish machine is at 0 ppm.
Jimmy John's, 3030 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Downtown Burgers, 212 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
El Vallarta, 2330 S. Range Line Road, Suite C. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 7 core violations.
Habaneros Mexican Grill, 2526 E. Seventh St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on July 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Panera Bread, 2401 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on July 11. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 4 core violations.
• Egg product in the cold rail being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
