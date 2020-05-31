The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
In addition, the department has added sections of COVID-19 observations to some inspections. When a report has those, the Globe will publish them in their entirety. The observations have no bearing on passing or failing.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Kinnaree Thai Cuisine, 1227 E. 32nd St., Suite 1. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
Pineapple Bliss, 1021 E. 20th St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 26. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Can of Scrubbing Bubbles is stored over warewashing sinks (corrected during inspection).
Red Lobster, 3131 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
COVID-19 observations:
• All staff masked, tables marked off properly, limited menu, bar closed.
• Discussed storage methods for staff food in walk-in — use bottom of shelf or speed rack if not used for customer food storage. Staff food currently on floor in plastic lid.
Doc's Stop, 2703 E. 32nd St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on May 27. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Hand soap stored over F'real single service cups and lids on storage shelf (corrected during inspection).
COVID-19 observations:
• Staff unmasked while no food preparing or handling activity taking place.
• When staff is working with unpackaged food, face masks are required.
• Tables removed.
• Discussed doing extra disinfecting on high-touch surfaces throughout the store, including in fountain area syrup bottles, tea and coffee dispenser handles, buttons on cream and sugar station, ATM, and any other frequently touched handles or buttons in store. This disinfection should be done at least hourly, if not more often.
• Facility has video game machines for customer use. The screens, buttons, chairs and housing must be cleaned after each use or closed until further notice.
• Condiments still out for customer self-service. This was discussed and staff removed these items to behind the counter. Make available to customers upon request, but do not have out for self-service.
Dollar Tree, 1502 W. Seventh St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on May 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
COVID-19 observations:
• Employees were not wearing masks upon arrival. After discussion, employees out on masks. Copy of the relevant city plan was given to the manager.
Granny Shaffer's, 2728 N. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Candy Craze, 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 130. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on May 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Macadoodles, 3105 E. 17th St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on May 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
RD Cigs-n-Snacks, 1110 E. Seventh St., Suite 13. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on May 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
COVID-19 observations:
• Not wearing mask upon arrival. Discussed requirements to wear mask when working with unpackaged hot food items prepared and served at facility.
• No sign or method to prevent customers from serving themselves out of hot box with unpackaged pizza and pigs in blankets. Self-service is not allowed at this time.
• Extra disinfecting is required on buttons and handles on coffee dispenser and similar in fountain/beverage area, as well as other high-touch surfaces throughout the store.
• Seating has been arranged to keep customers 6 feet apart.
Subway No. 5905, 2914 E. 32nd St., Suite 115. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
COVID-19 observations:
• One staff member not wearing face mask because of medical condition and has note from doctor. Suggested trying a face mask with built-in ventilation ports to improve air flow, and wearing face mask intermittently when working in proximity to others and cannot achieve social distancing.
• Tables are marked off for social distancing.
• Discussed Joplin Recovery Plan in general, and provided handout with website and specifics for food service facilities.
