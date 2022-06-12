Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values will reach 103 to 108 degrees. * WHERE...All of extreme southeast Kansas and the Missouri Ozarks. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening, and from 11 AM until 8 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Heat illnesses are possible when strenuous work occurs without drinking plenty of fluids and taking breaks. Leaving children and pets in parked vehicles can be extremely dangerous in these conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Similar conditions may occur Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service will monitor the need for extending the advisory into Tuesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&