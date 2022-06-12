The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Rib Crib Barbecue and Grill, 2915 E. 24th St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
The Board Room, 106 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on June 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Culver Creek Eatery, 15th and Main streets. Food truck. Routine inspection performed on June 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
McDonald's, 1123 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 8. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Employee drink stored in a cooler over food (corrected during inspection).
Wendy's, 1625 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 8. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Mouse droppings observed under the front fountain station cabinet.
Souls Harbor food pantry, 817 S. Main St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on June 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Souls Harbor kitchen, 915 S. Main St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on June 9. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Water temperature for the sanitization rinse in the high-temperature warewashing machine is at 117 degrees (should reach 180 degrees).
Subway, 1814 W. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Guitars Rock N Country Bar, 1800 W. Seventh St. Bar. Routine inspection performed on June 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Joplin Flea Market: The Trading Post, 1200 S. Virginia Ave. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
McAlister's Deli, 2330 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
