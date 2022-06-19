The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Chick-fil-A, 2127 S. Range Line Road. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Elks Lodge restaurant, 1802 W. 26th St. Full service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Elks Lodge tavern, 1802 W. 26th St. Full service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
La Hacienda, 825 Maiden Lane. Full service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 13. Results: PASS with 1 priority and 8 core violations.
• Raw chicken, beef and pork products and cut tomatoes in the small prep cooler being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom, 3320 S. Range Line Road. Full service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 13. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 3 core violations.
• Unapproved employee drink stored on a prep table (corrected during inspection).
• Caramelized onions in walk-in are past their use-by date (corrected during inspection).
Sonic, 1030 E. Seventh St. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Sonic, 1101 S. Range Line Road. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Club 1201, 1201 E. 32nd St. Full service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 15. Results: PASS with 1 priority and 0 core violations.
• Medicine bottle stored with and above dishes in the kitchen (corrected during inspection).
Hardee's, 1641 W. Seventh St. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 15. Results: PASS with 1 priority and 4 core violations.
• Food storage container on the dish rack has a long crack at the food contact surface (corrected during inspection).
Pham Pho, 2330 S. Range Line Road. Full service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 15. Results: FAIL with 7 priority and 7 core violations.
• Unapproved employee drinks stored on food prep area.
• Raw animal products (shell eggs, pork, beef) stored improperly above ready-to-eat food or less hazardous food items in the M3 Series cooler.
• Observed cross-contamination (raw chicken stored with raw whole muscle beef) in the prep table (corrected during inspection).
• Raw animal products / potentially hazardous foods in M3 Series three-door cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Beef in prep table being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Bulk cream cheese in M3 Series three-door cooler is improperly date marked.
• Chemicals stored with food utensils and above food prep area.
Denny's, 11570 Highway FF. Full service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 16. Results: FAIL with 3 priority and 3 core violations.
• Potentially hazardous foods in Silver King cooler drawers being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Potentially hazardous foods in server butter prep cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Diced ham marked for disposal on 6/12/22 held in walk-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
