The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Arby’s, 2408 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 14. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Food and single-service items stored under the employee drink storage station (corrected during inspection).
Hunan Garden, 2830 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant with buffet. Routine inspection performed on June 14. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
It’s Greek to Me, 101 N. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 14. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Surfacing water in floor drain in kitchen.
Sam’s Club meat and rotisserie, 3536 S. Hammons Blvd. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on June 14. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Snak Atak, 4302 S. Main St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on June 14. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Steak ‘n Shake, 3115 Hammons Blvd. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 15. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 7 core violations.
• Evidence of unapproved employee drinks was observed throughout the kitchen/prep area (corrected during inspection).
• Working containers of sanitizers not labeled with contents (corrected during inspection).
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 2130 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Second follow-up performed on June 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Taco Bell, 2315 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Taco Bell, 1029 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Crosslines Ministries, 320 S. School Ave. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on June 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Panda Express, 1531 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Waffle House, 3506 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 16. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the dish machine is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
Shake’s Frozen Custard, 1441 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 17. Results: FAIL with 3 priority and 0 core violations.
• Custard in the hopper is being cold held above 41 degrees.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the dish machine is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
• Spray bottle unlabeled (corrected during inspection).
