The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Zip’s, 2115 S. Connecticut Ave. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on June 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Granny Shaffer’s Family Restaurant — Banquet, 2728 N. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 21. PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Granny Shaffer’s Family Restaurant, 2728 N. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 21. PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Sausage in the hot box held below 135 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Wasab Japanese Steak House, 101 N. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 21. PASS with 0 priority and 6 core violations.
Sonic #6383, 3333 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 23. PASS with 1 priority violation and 7 core violations.
• Tomatoes in the walk-in cooler are stored past their use-by date (corrected during inspection).
