The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Chili's Grill and Bar, 1430 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 21. Results: FAIL with 4 priority and 3 core violations.
• Evidence of unapproved employee drink was observed in #11 upright reach-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
• Salmon and chicken in pre-load cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Butter in Zone 2 cooler drawers being cold held above 41 degrees.
• A direct connection exists between the sewage system and a drain from the dish sink in dish pit (corrected during inspection).
Dairy Queen Ted's Treats, 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 290. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on June 21. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
El Paisa Mexican Market, 2016 S. Main St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on June 21. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Jasper County Juvenile Detention Center, 530 S. Pearl Ave. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on June 21. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Speedy Burrito, 1710 S. Maiden Lane. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on June 21. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Churros Colima. Food truck (location at time of inspection not reported). Routine inspection performed on June 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Ghetto Tacos. Food truck (location at time of inspection not reported). Routine inspection performed on June 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Sam's Club Crossmark, 3536 S. Hammons Blvd. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on June 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Joplin Cafe, 2330 W. 20th St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 23. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Food employee observed slicing avocado without gloves (corrected during inspection).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.