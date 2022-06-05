The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Andy's Frozen Custard, 2934 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on May 31. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Landmark Hospital, 2040 W. 32nd St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on May 31. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Mercy Coffee Shop, 100 E. Mercy Way. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on May 31. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 3 core violations.
• Employee is not washing hands before making drinks, after taking orders (corrected during inspection).
• Milk is held on the countertop and not in refrigeration during rushes, being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Moe's Southwest Grill, 3120 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on May 31. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Walmart Supercenter bakery, 1501 S. Range Line Road. Grocery store. Follow-up inspection performed on May 31. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Johnny Carino's Italian, 137 N. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on June 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
