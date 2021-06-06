The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Wall Ave. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 1. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• The sanitizer concentration for bleach in the dishwasher is at 0 ppm.
Food Mart, 3308 E. 32nd. St. Convenience store. Follow-up inspection performed on June 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Macadoodles, 3105 E. 17th St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on June 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 2130 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 1. Results: FAIL with 11 priority violations and 1 core violation.
• Employee drink stored over food in the kitchen.
• Unapproved employee drinks stored on food in the back store room (corrected during inspection).
• Boxes of soda syrups and hot sauces on the ground in the back room are in standing water. Water damage observed on the box.
• Flour in the batter station is being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Chicken batter in the batter station is being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Batter in the small batter station is being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Chicken left out in the back room before preparation is being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Box of damaged mashed potatoes arrived in poor condition but is not labeled or in a proper location to be sent back and not used.
• The sanitizer concentration for quat in the three-compartment sink is at 0 ppm.
• Surfacing water in the floor drains of the kitchen.
• Spray bottle of chemical unlabeled (corrected during inspection).
Range Line Eagle Stop, 3504 S. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on June 2. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Blimpie Subs and Salads, 4240 S. Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on June 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Cafe 66, 1301 E. Third St. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on June 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Lion Stop, 3525 E. Newman Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on June 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Petro Convenience Store, 4340 S. Highway 43. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on June 4. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Cottage cheese in the grab-and-go cooler is marked with a use-by date longer than seven days (corrected during inspection).
Quik-Stop, 1930 S. Schifferdecker Ave. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on June 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Zip’s No. 3, 1201 S. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on June 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.