The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Red Onion Cafe, 203 E. Fourth St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 22. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Dessert items in FOH dessert cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
Follow up inspection performed on March 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Super Donuts, 1901 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 10. Results: FAIL with 4 priority and 5 core violations.
• Evidence of employees drinking out of tea mugs on the prep table next to the hand-washing sink (corrected during inspection).
• Unsafe sacks of flour found in the back dry storage area. Flour sacks had been chewed on by mice and were discarded during inspection.
• Raw shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat food in the Arctic Air one-door reach-in cooler.
• Observed live mice and mice droppings during inspection in back dry storage area. Mice droppings observed in the back storage area and under the doughnut prep table in the kitchen area.
Follow-up inspection performed on Feb. 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations. (Editor's note: This report ran in the March 6 edition with incomplete information and has been clarified here.)
Joplin Early Childhood Center, 2825 S. McClelland Blvd. School. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Sam's Southern Eatery, 1218 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 3. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Glass one-door reach-in cooler cold holding above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Fazoli's, 4027 S. Richard Joseph Blvd. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 6. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Observed stainless steel polish bottles hanging off of the hand sink in the kitchen (corrected during inspection).
Hall's Food Mart, 2002 S. Bird Ave. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on March 6. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 4 core violations.
• Observed multiple cans and containers of food items on the shelves in the dry goods retail area that were past the expiration date (corrected during inspection).
IHOP, 2117 S. Range Line Road. Routine inspection performed on March 6. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
Dollar General, 807 W. Seventh St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on March 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Stapleton Elementary, 101 E. 41st St. School. Routine inspection performed on Marcy 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Raising Canes, 1237 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.