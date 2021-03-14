The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Cecil Floyd Elementary School, 2201 W. 24th St. School. Routine inspection performed on March 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
St. Mary Catholic School, 3025 S. Central City Road. School. Routine inspection performed on March 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Eastmorland Elementary School, 1131 Highview St. School. Routine inspection performed on March 8. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Working containers of disinfectant not labeled with contents (corrected during inspection).
Stapleton Elementary School, 101 E. 41st St. School. Follow-up inspection performed on March 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Dollar General No. 8,446, 817 E. 15th St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on March 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Dollar General No. 8,846, 101 S. Main St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on March 11. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Plastic cups, paper napkins and plates in aisle 4 are stored under chemicals.
Dollar General No. 18,022, 2630 W. 32nd St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on March 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Heavenly K's Donuts, 1915 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on March 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
McDonald's, 2731 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
Papa John's Pizza, 1931 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
