The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Starbuck's, 323 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
White Oak Station, 1503 S. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on March 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Billy Sims Barbecue, 2830 E. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 13. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 7 core violations.
• Bleach sanitizer solution stored above soda boxes (corrected during inspection).
Eastmorland Elementary, 1131 Highview St. School. Routine inspection performed on March 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Habaneros Mexican Grill, 2526 E. Seventh St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on March 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
ME's Place Soul Food Cafe, 1203 E. Broadway St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Elks Lodge restaurant, 1802 W. 26th St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 15. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Water temperature for the sanitization rinse in the high temperature warewashing machine is at 154 degrees.
Great American Cookie Co., 101 N. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Red Lobster, 3131 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on March 15. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Victory dual-zone reach-in cooler cold holding above 41 degrees. Potentially hazardous food items in the cooler had been in the reach-in for only 30 minutes, according to management, and were moved to a different cooler during inspection.
Churros Colima, downtown Main Street (Third Thursday event). Food truck. Routine inspection performed on March 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Flounders, downtown Main Street (Third Thursday event). Food truck. Routine inspection performed on March 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Freeman Health System kitchen, 1102 W. 32nd St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on March 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 9 core violations.
Hershey's Mobile Ice Cream Parlor, downtown Main Street (Third Thursday event). Food truck. Routine inspection performed on March 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Kum and Go, 3434 S. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on March 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
