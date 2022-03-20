The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Kum and Go No. 453, 1503 S. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on March 14. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Holiday Inn Route 66 Pub and Grill, 3402 S. Arizona Ave. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on March 15. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 0 core violations.
• Sour cream in kitchen cooler 1 is past the manufacturer expiration date.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine at bar dish machine is at 0 ppm.
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 2130 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on March 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Dollar General Store No. 8446, 817 E. 15th St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on March 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Hackett Hot Wings, 520 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 16. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 2 core violations.
• Raw chicken in the batter station being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Raw and cooked meats in the two-door flat top cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
Speedy Burrito, 1710 S. Maiden Lane. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 16. Results: PASS with 3 priority and 3 core violations.
• Unapproved employee drinks throughout the kitchen (corrected during inspection).
• Shelled eggs stored above bread in walk-in (corrected during inspection).
• Pico, salsa containers in walk-in are improperly date marked (corrected during inspection).
Churros Colima, downtown Main Street. Food truck. Routine inspection performed on March 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Columbia Elementary School, 610 W. F St. School. Routine inspection performed on March 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Flounders, downtown Main Street. Food truck. Routine inspection performed on March 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Freeman West kitchen, 1102 W. 32nd St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on March 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Ghetto Tacos, downtown Main Street. Food truck. Routine inspection performed on March 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Hershey's Mobile Ice Cream Parlor, downtown Main Street. Food truck. Routine inspection performed on March 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Smack Dabs, downtown Main Street. Food truck. Routine inspection performed on March 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
