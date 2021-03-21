The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Club 1201, 1201 E. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 6 core violations.
Lotus Xpress, 801 E. 20th St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 15. Results: PASS with 3 priority and 7 core violations.
• Evidence of several unapproved employee drinks located above and on food and food prep surfaces (corrected during inspection).
• Raw chicken and shrimp stored above noodles in back reach-in (corrected during inspection).
• Hand sanitizer above food prep area (corrected during inspection).
Orient Express, 215 E. 20th St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 15. Results: PASS with 3 priority and 3 core violations.
• Evidence of employee beverages was observed in kitchen stored above food and food equipment (corrected during inspection).
• Raw eggs stored above less hazardous foods in the walk-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
• Container lid located in prep area cannot be easily cleaned (corrected during inspection).
Fred and Red's, 1719 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Hardee's, 1810 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 16. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Mouse droppings observed under customer fountain and dry storage room.
M&M Bistro, 612 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 16. Results: FAIL with 2 priority violations and 1 core violation.
• Potentially hazardous foods in the prep table being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Potentially hazardous foods in the Coke cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
Granny Shaffer's, 2207 W. Seventh St., Suite 4. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 17. Results: FAIL with 3 priority and 3 core violations.
• Employee beverage observed above clean dishes (corrected during inspection).
• Potentially hazardous foods in the prep reach-in being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Eggs in egg cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
Mercy Hospital kitchen, 100 E. Mercy Way. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on March 17. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Container of deli meat marked as expired still in cooler (corrected during inspection).
Ozark Christian College cafeteria, 1111 N. Main St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on March 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Ozark Christian College upper cafeteria, 1111 N. Main St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on March 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Red Onion Espressoria, 1007 E. 32nd St., Suite 4. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
