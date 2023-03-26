The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Journey Through Slime, 2310 S. Main St. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Burger King, 1931 S. Range Line Road. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 20. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 0 core violations.
• Employee drink stored above food prep area (corrected during inspection).
• Raw eggs stores above tomatoes in walk-in (corrected during inspection).
Dave's Mini Mart, 801 Maiden Lane. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on March 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Finn's, 2707 E. 32nd St. Full service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 20. Results: PASS with 1 priority and 5 core violations.
• Temperature reading in the AdvantEDGE sliding glass door cooler reading that unit is cold holding above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Mercy Hospital kitchen, 100 E. Mercy Way. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on March 21. Results: PASS with 1 priority and 4 core violations.
• Evidence of employee drinks was observed next to the food washing sink around the kitchen drink station (corrected during inspection).
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 2130 S. Range Line Road. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 22. Results: FAIL with 1 priority and 9 core violations.
• Sanitizer dispenser not disposing of chemical at adequate level between 200 to 400 ppm.
Speedy Burrito, 1710 S. Maiden Lane. Full service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 22. Results: PASS with 1 priority and 3 core violations.
• Raw shelled eggs stored above whole vegetables in walk-in (corrected during inspection).
Chick-fil-A, 3509 S. Range Line Road. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
M&M Bistro, 612 S. Main St. Full service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 1 core violations.
Texas Roadhouse, 3317 S. Range Line Road. Full service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 23. Results: FAIL with 3 priority and 0 core violations.
• Evidence of employee drinks in dishwashing area (corrected during inspection).
• Steak and chicken in the steak grill drawers being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Water temperature for the sanitization rinse in the high temperature warewashing machine is below 180 degrees.
The Top Hat (location during inspection not listed). Food truck. Routine inspection performed on March 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Braum's, 3501 N. Range Line Road. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 24. Results: PASS with 1 priority and 4 core violations.
• Evidence of employee drink stored directly above the white gravy hot well (corrected during inspection).
Cup of Joe's, 901 S. Maiden Lane. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 24. Results: PASS with 1 priority and 2 core violations.
• Evidence of employee drink in the kitchen next to the microwave (corrected during inspection).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.