The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Burger King No. 25,997, 1931 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Chad's 66 Food Mart, 703 W. Seventh St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on March 21. Results: PASS with 2 priority violations and 1 core violation.
• Hot dogs and tornados on the roller grill are being hot held below 135 degrees (corrected during inspection).
• Gallon of milk in the walk-in expired on March 18, 2022, and is still offered for sale (corrected during inspection).
Denny's, 3602 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 21. Results: PASS with 3 priority and 0 core violations.
• Juice dispenser needs cleaning (corrected during inspection).
• Eggs in grill side make table being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
• The sanitizer concentration for the sanitizer bucket in the restaurant is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
Gateway Day Treatment, 1823 W. 20th St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on March 21. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Joplin Greenhouse: The Coffee Shop, 2820 E. 32nd. St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 21. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 2 core violations.
• Unapproved employee drinks stored on a prep table in the back kitchen area (corrected during inspection).
• Burritos, cheesecake, cheese sticks and milk in the grab-and-go case/pastry case are being cold held above 41 degrees.
Lotux Xpress, 801 E. 20th St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 21. Results: PASS with 4 priority and 3 core violations.
• Evidence of unapproved employee drinks throughout the kitchen (corrected during inspection).
• Raw chicken stored above sauces in three-door prep (corrected during inspection).
• Raw shrimp stored above noodles in back reach-in (corrected during inspection).
• First aid kit stored incorrectly above food prep area (corrected during inspection).
Pho Saigon, 2640 E. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 21. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 15 core violations.
• Several unapproved employee drinks stored over food, on prep tables and on top of the dish machine (corrected during inspection).
Kum and Go No. 454, 3434 S. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on March 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Super Donuts, 1901 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Billy Sims Barbecue, 2830 E. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 23. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 4 core violations.
• Food contact surfaces of ice machine have accumulations.
Ol' Hickory, 2640 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Joplin Senior Citizen Center, 2616 S. Picher St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on March 24. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Raw shelled eggs stored above less hazardous or ready to eat foods in walk-in (corrected during inspection).
Petro Convenience Store, 4340 S. Highway 43. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on March 24. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
