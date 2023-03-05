The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Holy Tacos, 5806 N. Main St. Food truck. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 21. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Club 1201, 1201 E. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 23. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 5 core violations.
• Foods in walk-in cooler were stored past their expiration dates (corrected during inspection).
Chili's, 1430 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 27. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 7 core violations.
• Sour cream is past expiration date intended to discard (corrected during inspection).
• Food container had cracks on the edge of the surface (corrected during inspection).
Freddy's Frozen Custard, 3118 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Joplin Cafe, 2330 W. 20th St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 27. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 5 core violations.
• Raw beef stored above less hazardous or ready-to-eat foods in display cooler in the back (corrected during inspection).
McAlister's Deli, 2330 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 27. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 4 core violations.
• Evidence of employee drinking was observed in dishwashing area (corrected during inspection).
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the Ecolab single-rack stationary dishwashing machine is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
St. Mary's Catholic School, 3025 S. Central City Road. School. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Super Donuts, 1901 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Feb. 27. Results: PASS with 3 priority and 4 core violations.
• Unsafe sacks of flour found in back dry storage area. Flour sacks had been chewed on by mice and were discarded during inspection (corrected during inspection).
• Raw shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat food in the Arctic Air one-door reach-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
• Observed live mice and mice droppings during inspection in back dry storage area. Mice droppings observed in the back storage area and under the doughnut prep table in the kitchen area (corrected during inspection).
Carmine's Wood Fired Pizza, 524 S. Joplin Ave. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Crabby's Seafood Bar and Grill, 815 W. Seventh St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 28. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 1 core violations.
• Unapproved employee drink stored in the Arctic Air reach-in (corrected during inspection).
Walmart Neighborhood Market deli, 1600 E. Seventh St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Fit Foods vend site, 530 S. Northpark Lane. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Fred and Red's, 1719 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
La Quinta Inn, 3320 S. Range Line Road. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on March 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Schifferdecker Golf Course, 506 S. Schifferdecker Ave. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on March 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Tropicana Bar and Grill, 2402 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 1. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 9 core violations.
• Evidence of employee drinking observed in the M3 Turbo Air prep table cooler (corrected during inspection).
Dollar General, 817 E. 15th St. Grocery Store. Routine inspection performed on March 2. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
Great American Cookie Co., 101 N. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 3. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Potentially hazardous foods observed in Dasani reach-in cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
North Middle School, 102 S. Gray Ave. School. Routine inspection performed on March 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
