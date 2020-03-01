The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Speedy Burrito, 1710 S. Maiden Lane. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 21. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 5 core violations.
Wings and More, 1318 E. Seventh St. Full service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 21. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 6 core violations.
• Expiration date not provided on container of cooked noodles in the walk-in cooler stored overnight (corrected during inspection).
College View State School, 1101 N. Goetz Blvd. School. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 24. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
McKinley Elementary School, 610 S. Forest Ave. School. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 24. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 26. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine bleach in the dishwasher is at 0 ppm.
Eagle Drive-in, 4224 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 26. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 4 core violations.
• Raw shell eggs stored above blueberry preserves in black Amana refrigerator. Ground lamb, elk and bison and pooled eggs stored above beef tips in Arctic Air reach-in (corrected during inspection).
• Ham lunch meat in make table is not date marked (corrected during inspection).
Outback Steakhouse, 3110 E. 36th St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
