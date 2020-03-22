The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Carmine's Wood Fired Pizza, 524 S. Joplin Ave. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 12. Results: FAIL with 5 priority and 3 core violations.
• Employee personal covered drink stored above customer food on top shelf of kitchen reach-in (corrected during inspection).
• Meatballs in New York table being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Cream cake in black minifridge being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Sausage pizza topping and meatballs in Neopolitan upper cold rail being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Sanitizer spray bottles not labeled with contents (corrected during inspection).
Rib Crib Barbecue and Grill, 2915 E. 24th St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 6 core violations.
Magic Noodle and Grill, 804 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
Asian Express, 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 282. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 16. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 5 core violations.
• Employee's open drinks observed in back room and in prep table (corrected during inspection).
Big R's Barbecue, 1220 E. 15th St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 17. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 2 core violations.
• Employee drink stored over food in the kitchen (corrected during inspection).
• Potentially hazardous foods in the salad reach-in being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
El Vallarta, 2330 S. Range Line Road, Suite C. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 17. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 6 core violations.
• Raw beef stored above cooked food in the walk-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
• Can of spray paint stored above food and food items in the back prep area (corrected during inspection).
Tropicana Bar and Grill, 2402 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Days Inn, 3500 S. Range Line Road. Continental breakfast. Follow-up inspection performed on March 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.