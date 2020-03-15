The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
China Pantry, 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 286. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
Maggie's Curbside Cafe, 1570 E. 50th St. Food truck. Routine inspection performed on March 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Royal Heights Elementary School, 2100 Rolla St. School. Routine inspection performed on March 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Irving Elementary School, 2109 S. McClelland Blvd. School. Routine inspection performed on March 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Red Onion Espressoria, 1007 E. 32nd. St., Suite 4. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Freeman West kitchen, 1102 W. 32nd St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on March 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
MSSU Lion's Den, 3950 E. Newman Road. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on March 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Lotus Xpress, 801 E. 20th St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 6 core violations.
Lucy's Mexican Restaurant, 842 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 5 core violations.
Mercy Hospital kitchen, 100 E. Mercy Way. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on March 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Quality Inn, 3325 S. Arizona Ave. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on March 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
