The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
JOMO Nutrition, 1802 W. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Casa Montez, 2324 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Feb. 28. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 2 core violations.
• Unapproved drink located on top of the dish machine (corrected during inspection).
• Chemical spray bottle located on top of the dish machine (corrected during inspection).
El Taco Loco, 1221 W. Seventh St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 2. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Burger King No. 25,997, 1931 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 3. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 4 core violations.
• Employee's covered drink on table next to soft-serve machine (corrected during inspection).
• Spray bottle of glass cleaner in front counter is stored over marinara sauce packets (corrected during inspection).
Ghetto Tacos, 22nd and Main streets. Food truck. Routine inspection performed on March 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Jimmy's Egg, 1611 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 3. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Shell eggs in the kitchen are stored on top of a prep table and out of temperature control (corrected during inspection).
Johnny Carino's Italian, 137 N. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 6 core violations.
Norma's Diner, 1901 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 6 core violations.
Logan's Roadhouse, 208 N. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 3. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 4 core violations.
• Tomatoes in the salad cooler are past the expiration date (corrected during inspection).
• Chemical spray bottles stored on top of the dish machine (corrected during inspection).
Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on March 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Cecil Floyd Elementary School, 2201 W. 24th St. School. Routine inspection performed on March 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
College Heights Christian School, 4311 E. Newman Road. School. Routine inspection performed on March 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
Kum and Go No. 702, 5002 S. Main St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on March 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Sakura, 1802 W. 32nd St. suites K and L. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 4. Results: PASS with 2 priority violations and 1 core violation.
• Shell eggs and raw pork stored over containers of cooked noodles in the reach-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
• Dish soap stored over to-go boxes (corrected during inspection).
Culver Creek Eatery. Food truck (location at time of inspection not listed). Routine inspection performed on March 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Han the Sushi Man, 1901 E. 32nd St., Suite 7. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on March 5. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 6 core violations.
• Dish machine is not dispensing sanitizer solution in the rinse cycle (corrected during inspection).
