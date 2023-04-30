The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Grand Falls Center for Recovery, 5616 W. 32nd St. Institutional. Follow-up inspection performed on April 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Hardee's, 4013 S. Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 20. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Milk and orange juice in Bev Air front cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
Charley's Philly Steaks, 101 N. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 21. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Joplin Senior Citizen Center, 2616 S. Picher Ave. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on April 21. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Casey's General Store, 201 S. Maiden Lane. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on April 24. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Casey's General Store, 2808 W. Seventh St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on April 24. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Sanitizer spray bottle on Silver King pizza table is stored over food prep area (corrected during inspection).
Casey's General Store, 403 N. Main St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on April 24. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
La Hacienda, 825 S. Maiden Lane. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 24. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 7 core violations.
• The sanitizer concentration for the chlorine in the Osage pass-through dishwashing machine is at 0 ppm.
Buffalo Wild Wings, 1525 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 25. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 6 core violations.
• Hand sanitizer in expo prep area is stored over food prep areas. (corrected during inspection).
Iron Skillet, 4240 S. Highway 43. Full-service restaurant with buffet. Routine inspection performed on April 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Red Apple Mart, 901 N. Florida Ave. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on April 25. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 3 core violations.
• Food items being stored in the Minute Maid mini-fridge are being cold held above 41 degrees. All potentially hazardous foods were discarded during inspection.
• A direct connection exists between the sewage system and a drain from the mop sink.
McAuley Catholic High School, 920 S. Pearl Ave. School. Routine inspection performed on April 26. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Evidence of employee drinking was observed in food mixer area (corrected during inspection).
Sakura, 1802 W. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 26. Results: FAIL with 4 priority and 3 core violations.
• Raw beef stored above gallons of milk in walk-in (corrected during inspection).
• Eel and salmon skin in two-door sushi reach-in being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Food-contact surfaces of bar soda gun have accumulations (corrected during inspection).
• Working spray bottles of sanitizer not labeled with contents (corrected during inspection).
Starbucks, 3324 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
College View State School, 1101 N. Goetz Blvd. School. Routine inspection performed on April 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Glow Nail Lounge, 1710 E. 32nd St. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on April 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Microtel Inn and Suites, 4101 S. Richard Joseph Blvd. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on April 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Royal Heights Elementary School, 2100 Rolla St. School. Routine inspection performed on April 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Walmart Neighborhood Market retail, 2426 S. Maiden Lane. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on April 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Walmart Neighborhood Market meat/produce, 2426 S. Maiden Lane. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on April 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
