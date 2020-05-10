The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found.
In addition, the department has added sections of COVID-19 observations to some inspections. When a report has those, the Globe will publish them in their entirety. The observations appear to have no bearing on passing or failing.
Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Cecy's Cakes, 116 N. Range Line Road. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on May 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Dollar General No. 4476, 807 W. Seventh St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on May 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Dollar General No. 8846, 101 S. Main St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on May 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Chuck E. Cheese's, 101 N. Range Line Road Suite 348. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
COVID-19 observations:
• Facility has closed off a proportion of dining tables to distance patrons. Additionally, some arcade games, including all coin-operated games, have been closed to promote social distancing and reduce contact of high-touch surfaces. Discussed sanitation measures with management, including frequent sanitation of high-touch surfaces including soda fountain and arcade controls. Fountain may be used, provided that refills are not permitted.
Five Guys, 1801 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
COVID-19 observations:
• (+) Tables spaced out appropriately.
• (+) Signs to notify customers.
• (-) Single-service lids and straws out on counter in dining room for customer self-service. Discussed with manager on duty, removed to prevent customer access.
• (-) Touch-screen beverage dispensers in dining room for customer self-service are only ones in store. Notified manager on duty that the current Joplin plan prohibits customer self-service like this, and touch screens have to be disinfected after each use.
• (+) Fact sheet to access Joplin plan provided at inspection.
Kum and Go No. 459, 1832 S. Maiden Lane. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on May 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
COVID-19 observations:
• Staff not wearing masks, and there are still several customer self-serve areas open. Discussed the new COVID-19 ordinance with the manager.
