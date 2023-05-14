The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number of those violations.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Club 609, 609 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 4. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 5 core violations.
• Evidence of an employee drinking a Red Bull was observed on the counter in the bar area (corrected during inspection).
• First aid items observed above a hand-washing sink and a food prep area (corrected during inspection).
Joplin High School main kitchen, 2104 S. Indiana Ave. School. Routine inspection performed on May 4. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Food contact surfaces are not reaching 160 degrees.
Pizza Hut, 1901 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
White Oak Station, 1631 E. Fourth St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on May 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 6 core violations.
Candy House Gourmet, 510 S. Kentucky Ave. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on May 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 3120 E. Hammons Blvd. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on May 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Fox Farm Whole Food, 2639 E. 32nd St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on May 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Schlotzsky's, 3120 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Sonic, 720 S. Maiden Lane. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Big R's BBQ, 1220 E. 15th St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 8. Results: PASS with 3 priority and 2 core violations.
• Chicken being stored above pork in the walk-in (corrected during inspection).
• Chicken tenders stored above beef patties in the Arctic Air sandwich make table (corrected during inspection).
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the ADS single-rack stationary is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
Island Genez Market, 2914 E. 32nd St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on May 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
Sakura, 1802 W. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on May 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Sam's Club bakery and produce, 3536 S. Hammons Blvd. Grocery store. Follow-up inspection performed on May 8. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• After being cleaned, the heat of the dish plate was 156.2 degrees.
Bacon Me Krazy, 1730 E. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on May 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 631 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 9. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Pinto beans and corn in prep reach-in being cold held above 41 degrees.
KCU Joplin Robert Corley Dining Hall, 2901 St. John's Blvd. School. Routine inspection performed on May 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Woody's Wood-Fire Pizza, 1837 W. Seventh St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Boys & Girls Club, 316 S. Comingo Ave. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on May 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Casa Montez, 4224 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
J-H Cattle and Meat Store, 1316 Broadway St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on May 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 5 core violations.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2601 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 10. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 0 core violations.
• Employee drink stored above breading prep station (corrected during inspection).
• Coleslaw in undercounter prep line cooler west is being cold held above 41 degrees.
Hardee's, 1641 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on May 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Jasper County Juvenile Detention Center, 530 S. Pearl Ave. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on May 11. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 0 core violations.
• Raw eggs stored above less hazardous food in detention kitchen fridge (corrected during inspection).
• Milk in detention kitchen fridge being cold held above 41 degrees.
Subway, 1814 W. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 11. Results: PASS with 2 priority violations and 1 core violation.
• Raw eggs stored above less hazardous or ready-to-eat foods in walk-in (corrected during inspection).
• Plastic food container lid located in drying warewashing is cracked and cannot be easily cleaned (corrected during inspection).
