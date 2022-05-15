The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Joplin Cafe, 2330 W. 20th. St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 6. Results: FAIL with 4 priority and 0 core violations.
• Unapproved employee drink stored above food or food prep area throughout the kitchen.
• Cottage cheese in server reach-in being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Salad mix in two-door display cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Bulk noodles and chili sauce in back two-door display cooler are improperly date marked.
Aldi Food Market, 2630 S. McClelland Blvd. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on May 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Candy House Gourmet, 510 S. Kentucky Ave. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on May 9. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Comet is stored over or with food contact surfaces (corrected during inspection).
Corner Market, 419 W. Fourth St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on May 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Food Mart, 3308 E. 32nd St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on May 9. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 5 core violations.
• Employee drink stored on top of a prep table (corrected during inspection).
Jimmy's Egg, 1611 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 9. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 0 core violations.
• Deli ham and tomatoes in pancake station are being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Shell eggs are being stored on top of omelette prep reach-in (corrected during inspection).
Kum and Go, 1631 E. Fourth St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on May 9. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Dairy products in main walk-in being cold held above 41 degrees.
Red Apple Mart, 901 N. Florida Ave. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on May 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Sakura, 1802 W. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on May 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 7 core violations.
Salvation Army, 320 E. Eighth St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on May 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Wendy's, 701 S. Maiden Lane. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 9. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Unapproved employee drink stored above food prep area (corrected during inspection).
Sam's Club bakery and produce, 3536 S. Hammons Blvd. Grocery store. Follow-up inspection performed on May 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Bricktown Brewery, 3030 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Dude's Donuts, 2613 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Dollar Tree, 426 S. Range Line Road. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on May 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
McDonald's, 3140 S. McClelland Blvd. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 13. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 3 core violations.
• Employee drink stored with food on a prep table (corrected during inspection).
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the dish machine is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
Smoothie King, 2202 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
