The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Freeman Health System kitchen, 1102 W. 32nd St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on May 7. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 5 core violations.
• No air gap provided on garbage disposal three-vat sink (corrected during inspection).
McDonald's, 1531 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Andy's Frozen Custard, 2934 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on May 10. PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Comfort Inn and Suites, 3400 S. Range Line Road. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on May 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Red Apple Mart, 901 N. Florida Ave. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on May 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Starbucks No. 9566, 323 S. Range Line Road, Suite 100. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Tilt Studio, 101 N. Range Line Road. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on May 10. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Nacho cheese in two-door refrigerator is improperly stored with no date marking (corrected during inspection).
Walmart Supercenter bakery, 1501 S. Range Line Road. Grocery store. Follow-up inspection performed on May 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Wasab Steak House and Sushi, 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 310. Full-service restaurant. Results: PASS with 4 priority and 10 core violations.
• Evidence of unapproved employee drink observed above flat top reach-in (corrected during inspection).
• Raw fish stored above less hazardous food items in sushi reach-in (corrected during inspection).
• Raw fish stored above vegetables and avocados in flat-top reach-in (corrected during inspection).
• Yum Yum Sauce in walk-in cooler is not properly date-marked (corrected during inspection).
