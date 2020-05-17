The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
In addition, the department has added sections of COVID-19 observations to some inspections. When a report has those, the Globe will publish them in their entirety. The observations have no bearing on passing or failing.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Bacon Me Krazy. Food truck (location of inspection not listed). Routine inspection performed on May 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Casey's General Store No. 3408. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on May 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
COVID-19 observations:
• Discussed customer self-service restrictions currently in place. Customers may not self-serve food items. Drinks are allowed, but refills are not permitted.
Jimmy John's, 407 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Range Line Eagle Stop, 3504 S. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on May 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
COVID-19 observations:
• Discussed the requirement for workers of food establishments to wear masks in the current phase of the Joplin Recovery Plan.
Thai Time, 1804 E. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 11. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Employee drinks stored above food and food contact equipment in the kitchen. Employee beverage containers are not constructed to inhibit hand contamination (corrected during inspection).
COVID-19 observations:
• Discussed requirements for staff to wear face coverings during this phase of the Joplin Recovery Plan.
Auntie Anne's Pretzels, 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 3506. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Firehouse Subs, 1816 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 12. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Roast beef in the walk-in cooler is not provided with an expiration date (corrected during inspection).
Lotus Garden, 1818 W. Seventh St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 8 core violations.
COVID-19 observations:
• Discussed the requirement to wear face masks for restaurant employees with management during the recovery phase.
Taco Bell/Pizza Hut Express, 4240 Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Casey's General Store No. 2336. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on May 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Independent Living Center food pantry, 2639 E. 34th St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on May 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Twin Hills 19th Hole, 2019 S. Country Club Drive. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
COVID-19 observations:
• Facility complying with COVID-19 requirements.
Twin Hills main dining, Jolly Boys Tavern, 2019 S. Country Club Drive. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 13. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Employee's covered drink stored on top of dishwasher (corrected during inspection).
COVID-19 observations:
• Facility complying with COVID-19 requirements.
Olive Garden, 3031 E. Hammons Blvd. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 14. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Bar sanitizer solution is at less than 50 ppm of chlorine (corrected during inspection).
Papa Murphy's, 2640 E. 32nd St. Suite 12. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 14. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
COVID-19 observations:
• Facility is complying with COVID-19 requirements.
Red, Hot and Blue, 2601 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 14. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Wendy's No. 3487, 701 S. Maiden Lane. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 14. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
