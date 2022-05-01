The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Casey’s General Store, 2604 N. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on April 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Jefferson Elementary School, 130 McKinley St. School. Routine inspection performed on April 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
McAuley Catholic High School, 920 S. Pearl Ave. School. Routine inspection performed on April 22. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 0 core violations.
• Raw shell eggs stored above pre-cooked food items in Norlake reach-in (corrected during inspection).
• Alfredo in Norlake is improperly date marked (corrected during inspection).
Now and Zen, 420 N. Range Line Road. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on April 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Royal Heights Elementary School, 2100 Rolla St. School. Routine inspection performed on April 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
SalTea Sloth Nutrition, 1710 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 22. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 5 core violations.
• Drink mixes and almond milk in cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
• No air gap provided on spray hose of three-compartment sink.
Walgreens, 2001 S. Main St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on April 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Sam’s Club retail, dairy, deli, 3536 S. Hammons Blvd. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on April 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Sam’s Club bakery, produce, 3536 S. Hammons Blvd. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on April 25. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• After being cleaned, utensils are not being sanitized by heat or chemical (temperature at 152 degrees).
Sam’s Club Crossmark, 3536 S. Hammons Blvd. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on April 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Sam’s Club Fujison Sushi, 3536 S. Hammons Blvd. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on April 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Sam’s Club meat, rotisserie, 3536 S. Hammons Blvd. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on April 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Walmart Neighborhood Market No. 4478 retail, 2426 S. Maiden Lane. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on April 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Walmart Neighborhood Market No. 4478 deli, bakery, 2426 S. Maiden Lane. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on April 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Walmart Neighborhood Market No. 4478 meat, produce, 2426 S. Maiden Lane. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on April 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Iron Skillet, 4240 S. Highway 43. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on April 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Target retail, produce, 3151 E. Seventh St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on April 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Target concessions, snacks, 3151 E. Seventh St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on April 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Joplin Mini Mart, 1210 E. 15th St. Convenience store. Follow-up inspection performed on April 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Regal Northstar 14, 201 N. Northpark Lane. Concessions. Follow-up inspection performed on April 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Taco Bell, 1029 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 26. Results: PASS with 0 priority violation and 1 core violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.