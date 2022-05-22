The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
El Guapo Cigar Lounge, 1209 W. Seventh St. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on May 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Cash Saver meat, 811 W. Seventh St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on May 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Joplin Cafe, 2330 W. 20th St. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on May 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Moe's Southwest Grill, 3120 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 6. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Salsa on salsa bar being cold held above 41 degrees.
Vibrant Nutrition, 3120 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Walmart Supercenter bakery, 1501 S. Range Line Road. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on May 16. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• No air gap provided on three-vat sink in bakery.
Walmart Supercenter deli, 1501 S. Range Line Road. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on May 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Walmart Supercenter meat, 1501 S. Range Line Road. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on May 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Walmart Supercenter produce/retail, 1501 S. Range Line Road. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on May 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Braum's, 3501 N. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 17. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 11 core violations.
• Employee drink stored over food in the dry storage area (corrected during inspection).
Carmen's Apples and More, 1651 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on May 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Downtown Burgers, 212 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Jimmy's Egg, 1611 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on May 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Mythos Euro Greek Kuzina, 1306 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 17. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• After being cleaned, dishes are not being sanitized by heat or chemical (corrected during inspection).
Olive Garden, 3031 E. Hammons Blvd. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Kum and Go, 1631 E. Fourth St. Convenience store. Follow-up inspection performed on May 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
McDonald's, 3330 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
MSSU Mayes Cafeteria, 3950 E. Newman Road. School. Follow-up inspection performed on May 19. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• After being cleaned, utensils and food-contact surfaces are not being sanitized by heat or chemical.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.