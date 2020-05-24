The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
In addition, the department has added sections of COVID-19 observations to some inspections. When a report has those, the Globe will publish them in their entirety. The observations have no bearing on passing or failing.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Casey's General Store No. 3398, 2604 N. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on May 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Cracker Barrel, 4010 S. Richard Joseph Blvd. Full service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
COVID-19 observations:
• Facility staff is utilizing masks and is seating patrons more than 6 feet apart.
Kum and Go No. 453, 1503 S. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on May 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Super Donuts, 1901 E. 32nd St., Suite 15. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 3120 E. Hammons Blvd. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 19. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 5 core violations.
• Spray bottle of sanitizer stored in bar pointing at clean glasses on shelf (corrected during inspection).
COVID-19 observations:
• Staff wearing face masks properly.
• Tables and booths spaced out appropriately.
• Frequent cleaning observed.
Kum and Go No. 454, 3434 S. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on May 19. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Steak and onions in the hot well being hot held below 135 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Pho Saigon, 1313 W. Seventh St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 19. Results: PASS with 3 priority and 7 core violations.
• Raw beef stored above vegetables in the walk-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
• Shell eggs being cold held at room temperature in the kitchen (corrected during inspection).
• Food contact surfaces of can opener have accumulations (corrected during inspection).
COVID-19 observations:
• Establishment has spaced out tables for social distancing. Discussed requirement to wear face coverings in the current phase of the recovery plan.
Bearded Lady Roasters, 218 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
COVID-19 observations:
• Staff wearing face masks properly.
• Facility currently does not have tables and chairs in dining room and is providing only carry-out service.
• Information on Joplin plan provided, which does allow dine-in service with restrictions.
Longhorn Steakhouse, 1930 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 20. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Dish machine is not dispensing chlorine sanitizer at detectable levels (corrected during inspection).
COVID-19 observations:
• Facility is seating customers at least 6 feet apart. Condiments are not left at tables and are made available upon request. Signs are placed on tables to indicate that they have been sanitized and are ready for seating. Employees observed wearing masks and doing temperature screenings upon entry into the establishment.
Walgreens No. 12,628, 2001 S. Range Line Road. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on May 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Walgreens No. 12,713, 1605 W. Seventh St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on May 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Wasab Steak House and Sushi, 101 N. Range Line Road, Suite 310. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 20. Results: FAIL with 2 priority and 3 core violations.
• Employee drink stored above cleaned dishes in the dish area (corrected during inspection).
• Potentially hazardous foods in the sushi case being cold held above 41 degrees.
The Corner of Main, 2002 S. Main St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on May 21. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
COVID-19 observations:
• Facility not currently allowing refills in congruence with the recovery plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.