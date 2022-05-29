The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
The Board Room, 106 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 20. Results: FAIL with 3 priority and 2 core violations.
• Cut honeydew and cantaloupe stored outside of cold holding (corrected during inspection).
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the dish machine is at 0 ppm.
• Food-contact surface of soda gun has a build-up of debris (corrected during inspection).
Chili's Grill and Bar, 1430 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on May 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Fox Farm Whole Food, 2639 E. 32nd St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on May 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Johnny Carino's Italian, 137 N. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 23. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 4 core violations.
• Dressings and wedge salads in True salad make table being cold held above 41 degrees.
Sonic, 310 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 23. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 5 core violations.
Doc's Stop, 2703 E. 32nd St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on May 24. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Fairfield Inn, 3301 S. Range Line Road. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on May 25. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Three-compartment sink sanitizer is not what is labeled on the wall mixer (corrected during inspection).
