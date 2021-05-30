The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Bearded Lady Roasters, 218 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 21. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Shared True reach-in being cold held above 41 degrees.
Follow-up inspection performed on May 24. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Shared True reach-in being cold held above 41 degrees.
Frosted Cakerie, 218 S. Main St. Bakery. Routine inspection performed on May 21. Results: FAIL with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Follow-up inspection performed on May 24. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Schlotzsky's, 3120 S. Main St., Suite 13. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 21. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Food Mart, 3308 E. 32nd St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on May 21. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 9 core violations.
• Evidence of mouse droppings observed in the fountain cabinets.
Walmart Neighborhood Market No. 4057 retail/produce, 1600 E. Seventh St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on May 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Walmart Neighborhood Market No. 4057 deli, 1600 E. Seventh St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on May 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Walmart Neighborhood Market No. 4057 meat/bakery, 1600 E. Seventh St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on May 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Corner Market, 419 W. Fourth St. Convenience store. Follow-up inspection performed on May 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
