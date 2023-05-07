The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number of those violations.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Walgreens, 2001 S. Main St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on April 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Domino's, 1701 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Dover Hill Elementary, 1100 N. Main St. School. Routine inspection performed on April 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Downtown Burgers, 212 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 21. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Mercy Coffee Shop, 100 E. Mercy Way. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on April 24. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 3120 E. Hammons Blvd. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 25. Results: FAIL with 3 priority and 7 core violations.
• Salad mix in the salad reach-in cooler is being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Shrimp in the ice bath being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Salsa in the server expo table being cold held above 41 degrees.
Bacon Me Krazy, 1730 E. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 27. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Cut tomatoes in the True prep cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
Gringo's, 315 W. 26th St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on April 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Tilt Studio, 101 N. Range Line Road. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on April 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Walmart Neighborhood Market deli/bakery, 2426 S. Maiden Lane. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on April 27. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
McKinley Elementary, 610 S. Forest Ave. School. Routine inspection performed on April 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Mosa, 2008 E. Seventh St. Food truck. Routine inspection performed on April 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Sam's Club Crossmark, 3536 S. Hammons Blvd. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on April 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Sam's Club bakery and produce, 3536 S. Hammons Blvd. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on April 28. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• After being cleaned, the heat of the dish plate was less than 180 degrees.
Sam's Club retail, dairy and deli, 3536 S. Hammons Blvd. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on April 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
AT&T company kitchen (Jackson Bros.), 4001 S. Richard Joseph Blvd. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on May 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Martin Luther School, 2616 S. Connecticut Ave. School. Routine inspection performed on May 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Pizza Hut, 2802 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Lotus Xpress, 801 E. 20th St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 2. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 14 core violations.
• Evidence of rodent droppings found in the back storage area.
Trackside Burgers and BBQ, 1515 W. 10th St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 2. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 4 core violations.
• Spray bottles of table cleaner are being stored above uncovered containers of sauce packets (corrected during inspection).
Blackstone Gastropub, 1521 E. Broadway St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Han the Sushi Man, 1901 E. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 3. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Employee food stored on food prep table (corrected during inspection).
Pizza Ranch, 3507 E. 20th St. Full-service restaurant with buffet. Routine inspection performed on May 3. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 4 core violations.
• Evidence of employees eating Pop-Tarts observed in the dessert prep area (corrected during inspection).
• Food contact surfaces of the can opener blade have accumulations present (corrected during inspection).
Target concessions and snacks, 3151 E. Seventh St. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on May 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
