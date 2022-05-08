The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Chili's Grill and Bar, 1430 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 2. Results: FAIL with 3 priority and 4 core violations.
• Employee drinks stored on top of a prep table (corrected during inspection).
• Coleslaw and dressing in zone 3 cooler reach are being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Cheese and cooked noodles on zone 2 cooler 1-top are being cold held above 41 degrees.
Lafayette House, 1809 S. Connor Ave. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on May 2. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
MSSU Mayes Cafeteria, 3950 E. Newman Road. School. Routine inspection performed on May 2. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• After being cleaned, utensils and food contact surfaces are not being sanitized by heat or chemicals.
Taco Bell, 2315 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 2. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 3120 E. Hammons Blvd. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 3. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 4 core violations.
• Evidence of employee food was observed stored above clean plates and utensils (corrected during inspection).
Schlotzsky's, 3120 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
SalTea Sloth Nutrition, 1710 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on May 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Pizza Hut, 1901 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Pizza Hut, 2802 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on May 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Quik Trip, 6601 E. 32nd St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on May 5. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Grilled chicken in prep reach 1 is past its use-by date (corrected during inspection).
