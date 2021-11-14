The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Mercy Hospital kitchen, 100 E. Mercy Way. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 5. Results: FAIL with 4 priority violations and 1 core violation.
• Employee drink does not have a lid and straw (corrected during inspection).
• Potentially hazardous foods in unit No. 00048 being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
• Potentially hazardous foods in unit No. 00008 being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
• Milk and Naked drinks in the grab-and-go drink cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
Towne Place Suites, 4026 S. Arizona Ave. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core inspections.
Sonic No. 6383, 3333 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 8. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Tomatoes in dressing prep table being cold held above 41 degrees.
Drury Inn Suites and Kitchen, 3601 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Hardee's, 1810 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 9. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Fuzzy's Taco Shop, 3607 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Nov. 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
La Quinta Inn, 3320 S. Range Line Road. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 10. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Krackin Cajun, 3025 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 10. Results: FAIL with 7 priority and 8 core violations.
• Unapproved employee drinks stored above food prep areas (corrected during inspection).
• Cut tomatoes in prep table being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Potentially hazardous foods in prep table cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Crawfish in residential cooler back door being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Salad mix and eggs in left residential Frigidaire being hot held below 135 degrees.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine/bleach in the dish machine is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
• Cleaning chemicals and personal medicine stored above food prep areas (corrected during inspection).
EconoLodge, 3510 S. Range Line Road. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Subway No. 6811, 1814 W. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
