The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Dollar General, 807 W. Seventh St. Grocery store. Second follow-up inspection performed on Nov. 11. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Observed evidence of dead mouse in back storage and mice droppings in back storage and cat food areas (corrected during inspection).
Finn's, 2707 E. 32nd St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 11. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 4 core violations.
• Food item containers in the walk-in cooler are improperly date marked (corrected during inspection).
Glamour Nails, 320 S. Geneva Ave. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority violation and 1 core violation.
Bites n Pipes Hookah Bar, 110 N. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 14. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Braum's, 3501 N. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 14. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 5 core violations.
China Pantry, 101 N. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Nov. 14. Results: PASS with 4 priority and 17 core violations.
• There is no designated person in charge available at the start of the inspection (corrected during inspection).
• Food employee observed improperly washing hands without soap and performing improper hand drying (corrected during inspection).
• Evidence of employee drink was observed in cabinet with food items (corrected during inspection).
• Cosmetic items in cabinet are stored with food items (corrected during inspection).
Jimmy's Egg, 1611 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Nov. 14. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Nonpotable water observed leaking onto recently cleaned dishes from the ceiling as they are being pushed through the Hobart dishwashing machine (corrected during inspection).
Orient Express, 215 E. 20th St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 14. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Lety's Snacks y Mas, 116 N. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 14. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Raw shelled eggs stored above produce in Atosa reach-in (corrected during inspection).
Walmart Neighborhood Market deli/bakery, 2426 S. Maiden Lane. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 14. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Franklin Tech Center culinary arts kitchen, 2220 S. Indiana Ave. School. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 15. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the Hobart stationary washing machine is at 0 ppm.
It's Greek to Me, 101 N. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
The Nutty Bavarian, 101 N. Range Line Road. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Salvation Army, 320 E. Eighth St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Subway, 1814 W. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Gateway Day Treatment Spa, 1823 W. 20th St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Island Genez Market, 2914 E. 32nd St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Lafayette House, 1809 S. Connor Ave. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Roller City, 2800 E. 24th St. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Sleep Inn, 4100 S. Highway 43. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 16. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Towne Place Suites, 4026 S. Arizona Ave. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 16. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Sanitizer bottles in kitchen area are stored in the hand-washing sink (corrected during inspection).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.