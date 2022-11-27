The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. Bar. Follow-up inspection performed on Nov. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
J-H Cattle and Meat Store, 1316 Broadway St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Joplin Ave. Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin Ave. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Nov. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Olive Garden, 3031 E. Hammons Blvd. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 17. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 5 core violations.
Forest and Field Bakery, 1923 S. Sergeant Ave. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 18. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Evidence of employee drink was observed in kitchen area (corrected during inspection).
KCU Joplin Robert Corley Dining Hall, 2901 St. John’s Blvd. School. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Shibbolet Coffee Co., 1923 S. Sergeant Ave. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Blimpie Subs and Salads, 4240 S. Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 21. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Deli sandwiches and peeled, hard-boiled eggs in the Pepsi reach-in are being cold held above 41 degrees.
Mercy Hospital Joplin kitchen, 100 E. Mercy Way. Institutional. Follow-up inspection performed on Nov. 21. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Chicken salad in 00063 front cafe cold holding unit being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Quality Inn, 3325 S. Arizona Ave. Continental. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 21. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Wendy’s, 701 S. Maiden Lane. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 21. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Jasper County Juvenile Detention Center, 530 S. Pearl Ave. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Whiskey Dick’s, 516 S. Joplin Ave. Bar. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
