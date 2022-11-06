The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Gringo's, 315 W. 26th St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed Oct. 28. Results: PASS with 1 priority violations and 0 core violations.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the sanitizer buckets is at 0 ppm (corrected during inspection).
Bamboo, 2316 S. Maiden Lane. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed Oct. 31. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
College Heights Christian School, 4311 E. Newman Road. School. Routine inspection performed Oct. 31. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
McKinley Elementary, 610 S. Forest Ave. School. Routine inspection performed Oct. 31. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Denny's, 3602 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed Nov. 1. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Pico de gallo and mayo in True prep table cooler top being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Dollar General, 807 W. Seventh St. Grocery store. Follow-up inspection performed Nov. 1. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Observed evidence of dead mouse in back storage and mice droppings in back storage and cat food area.
Boys & Girls Club, 316 S. Comingo Ave. Institutional. Routine inspection performed Nov. 2. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Royal Heights Elementary, 2100 Rolla St. School. Routine inspection performed Nov. 2. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
China Pantry, 101 N. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed Nov. 3. Results: FAIL with 4 priority and 17 core violations.
• There is no designated person in charge available at the start of the inspection.
• Food employee observed improperly washing hands without soap and performing improper hand drying.
• Evidence of employee drink was observed in cabinet with food items.
• Cosmetic items in cabinet are stored with food items.
Walmart Supercenter bakery/deli, 2623 W. Seventh St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed Nov. 3. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Sanitizer spray bottles hanging off the edge of several hand washing sinks (corrected during inspection).
Walmart Supercenter produce/retail, 2623 W. Seventh St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed Nov. 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Walmart Supercenter meat, 2623 W. Seventh St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed Nov. 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
