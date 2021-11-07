The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department. Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Casey's General Store No. 3398, 2604 N. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 29. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Unlabeled spray bottle with unknown contents (corrected during inspection).
Joplin Mini Mart, 1210 E. 15th St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 29. Results: PASS with 3 priority and 4 core violations.
• Hose in the mop sink is not provided with a vacuum breaker (corrected during inspection).
• Unlabeled chemical spray bottle of degreaser (corrected during inspection).
• Toxins stored on shelf with food in kitchen (corrected during inspection).
Social BTB, 1027 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 29. Results: FAIL with 2 priority violations and 1 core violation.
• Potentially hazardous foods in the walk-in cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Beef in the burger grill drawers being cold held above 41 degrees.
Outback Steakhouse, 3110 E. 36th St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 29. Results: FAIL with 3 priority and 2 core violations.
• Dairy in the beer walk-in being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Food-contact surfaces of dishes and food pans have food accumulations (corrected during inspection).
• Spray bottle not labeled (corrected during inspection).
Braum's No. 240, 3501 N. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Nov. 1. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Olive Garden, 3031 E. Hammons Blvd. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 1. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 6 core violations.
• Several unapproved employee drinks located on prep areas or above food contact surfaces (corrected during inspection).
First Watch, 3231 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 2. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 3 core violations.
• Employee's open can of energy drink stored in employee beverage shelf. Employee's open cup of clear liquid stored above coffee/tea packages (corrected during inspection).
• Powdered chemicals in bar area are stored over or with bottled liquor (corrected during inspection).
Hilton Garden Inn, 2644 E. 32nd St. Continental breakfast. Follow-up inspection performed on Nov. 2. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Long John Silver's, 1627 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 2. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the dish machine is at 0 ppm.
Subway No. 5905, 2914 E. 32nd St., Suite 115. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 2. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Turtlehead's Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 2. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Catfish and heavy whipping cream in beer walk-in being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Whiskey Dick's, 516 S. Joplin Ave. Bar. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 2. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 3120 E. Hammons Blvd. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 5 core violations.
The Corner of Main, 2002 S. Main St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Home2 Suites, 3000 S. Range Line Road. Continental breakfast. Follow-up inspection performed on Nov. 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
La Hacienda, 825 S. Maiden Lane. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Nov. 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Lucy's Mexican Restaurant, 842 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 3. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Fresco cheese in Frigidaire being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Old Broadway Club, 702 E. Broadway Ave. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Quality Inn, 3325 S. Arizona Ave. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 3. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Aldi Food Market, 3205 E. 20th St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Little Caesar's Pizza, 823 S. Maiden Lane. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 4. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Unapproved employee drinks stored in the walk-in cooler (corrected during inspection).
Taco Bell Pizza Hut Express, 4240 S. Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Fuzzy's Taco Shop, 3607 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 4. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• No air gap provided on water spray arm in dish pit.
