The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Subway No. 6811, 1814 W. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 22. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Food Mart, 3308 E. 32nd St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 24. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Several potentially hazardous foods in the two-door cooler are being cold held above 41 degrees.
Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen, 2130 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 24. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Schlotzsky's, 531 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 24. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 631 S. Range Line Road, Suite B. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Snak-Atak, 4302 S. Main St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 25. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Landmark Hospital, 2040 W. 32nd St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 28. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Beckett's Cafe, 705 S. Illinois, Suite 11. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 29. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 8 core violations.
• The dish machine is not supplied with sanitizer (corrected during inspection).
Joplin Athletic Complex, 3301 W. First St. Concessions. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 29. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Casey's General Store No. 2336, 201 S. Maiden Lane. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Casey's General Store No. 3398, 2604 N. Range Line Road. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Sam's Club Crossmark, 3536 S. Hammons Blvd. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Sam's Club Fujison Sushi, 3536 S. Hammons Blvd. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 30. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Sam's Club meat and rotisserie, 3536 S. Hammons Blvd. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 30. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Employee drinking from a canned beverage in the chicken area (corrected during inspection).
Braum's No. 20, 2410 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 31. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Two chemical spray bottles in front counter area are stored pointed at ice cream cones (corrected during inspection).
Dairy Queen, 4240 S. Highway 43. Fast-food restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Oct. 31. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Joplin High School Jo Joe's Coffee, Eagle Pantry, 2104 S. Indiana Ave. School. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 31. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Kum and Go No. 459, 1832 S. Maiden Lane. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 31. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 4 core violations.
• Working containers of special degreaser labeled as "Water Only" and not with actual contents of bottle (corrected during inspection).
• Chemical spray bottle in back room is stored pointed at bag-in-box syrup boxes (corrected during inspection).
McDonald's, 4436 S. Highway 43. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 31. Results: PASS with 2 priority violations and 1 core violation.
• Tomatoes and lettuce in the flat top reach are being cold held above 41 degrees (corrected during inspection).
• The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the dish machine is at 0 ppm. Dish machine was being used before and during this time.
Sonic No. 2280, 720 S. Maiden Lane. Fast food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Oct. 31. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
