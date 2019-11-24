The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Corner Market, 419 W. Fourth St. Convenience store. Follow-up inspection performed on Nov. 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 6 core violations.
Dairy Queen Chill and Grill, 2015 E. 32nd St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Frosted Cakerie, 218 S. Main St. Bakery. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
McDonald's, 1531 W. Seventh St. Follow-up inspection performed on Nov. 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Subway No. 40,041, 1501 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Walmart Supercenter No. 59 deli, 1501 S. Range Line Road. Grocery store. Follow-up inspection performed on Nov. 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Zinc Coffee, 1825 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 15. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
AT&T company kitchen (Jackson Bros.), 4001 S. Richard Joseph Blvd. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Denny's, 3602 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 18. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Shell eggs, pooled eggs and sausage crumbles in grill make table are being cold held above 41 degrees.
Habaneros Mexican Grill, 2526 E. Seventh St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 18. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 8 core violations.
• Raw shell eggs stored above refried beans in walk-in (corrected during inspection).
• Working containers of oven cleaner are not labeled with contents (corrected during inspection).
Starbuck's No. 9566, 323 S. Range Line Road, Suite 100. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Taco Bell, 2315 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 18. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Casey's General Store No. 3020. 2764 W. 32nd St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
McDonald's, 3330 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 19. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Texas Roadhouse, 3317 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 19. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Orange juice in bar cooler being cold held above 41 degrees. Unit was not running because of tripped circuit breaker (corrected during inspection).
Days Inn, 3500 S. Range Line Road. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
Freeman West kitchen, 1102 W. 32nd St. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 20. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Potentially hazardous food in the melon cold holding station of the buffet being cold held above 41 degrees.
Hickory Farms No. 13,065, 101 N. Range Line Road. Retail food. Follow-up inspection performed on Nov. 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Natural Grocers, 510 S. Range Line Road. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Red Lobster, 3131 S. Range Line Road. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
The Outreach House, 807 S. Moffet Ave. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 20. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
