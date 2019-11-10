The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
RD's Cigs N Snacks, 1110 E. Seventh St., Suite 13. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 1. Results: FAIL with 2 priority violations and 1 core violation.
• Employee observed carrying kolochies with bare hands (corrected during inspection).
• Milk in the milk display cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
Corner Market, 419 W. Fourth St. Convenience store. Follow-up inspection performed on Nov. 4. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 6 core violations.
• Potentially hazardous foods in the display cooler being cold held above 41 degrees.
Cracker Barrel, 4010 S. Richard Joseph Blvd. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 4. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 5 core violations.
• Maple bacon chicken in steam well and hot box being hot held below 135 degrees.
Food Mart, 3308 E. 32nd St. Convenience store. Follow-up inspection performed on Nov. 4. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Norma's Diner, 1901 S. Main St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 4. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Chemical spray bottles stored on the rim of the dish machine (corrected during inspection).
El Taco Loco, 1221 W. Seventh St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Walmart Supercenter No. 59 deli, 1501 S. Range Line Road. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 5. Results: FAIL with 1 priority violation and 3 core violations.
• Corn mix, orange chicken and macaroni and cheese in steam well being hot held below 135 degrees.
Woody's Wood-Fire Pizza, 1837 W. Seventh St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 5. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 2 core violations.
• Employee beverage stored above the prep cooler in the kitchen (corrected during inspection).
Zip's No. 5, 2115 S. Connecticut Ave. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 5. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Pilot Convenience Store, 4500 S. Highway 43. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Rapid Roberts, 4549. S. Highway 43. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 6. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
Elks Lodge restaurant, 1802 W. 26th St. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 2 core violations.
Elks Lodge tavern, 1802 W. 26th St. Bar. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 7. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
McDonald's, 1531 W. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 7. Results: FAIL with 3 priority and 4 core violations.
• Unapproved employee drink cup located above food in the kitchen (corrected during inspection).
• Lettuce and yogurt in the salad pass-through are being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Gravy in the hot well being hot held below 135 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.