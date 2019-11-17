The Joplin Globe publishes summaries of routine and follow-up inspections performed by the Joplin Health Department.
Businesses that are inspected either pass or fail based on violations found during the time of inspection. Those violations fall into two categories:
• Priority violations are more severe and deal with improper food handling, storage and preparation. The Globe lists the number and summary of each violation.
• Core violations are less severe and deal with equipment, maintenance and general cleanliness. The Globe publishes only the number.
A failed inspection can result in a variety of corrections based on the types of violations found. Full copies of each report are available from the Joplin Health Department.
Arby's, 2408 S. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Lety's Snacks Y Mas, 116 N. Range Line Road. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 8. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 4 core violations.
• Sample bottles of Orange cleaner and vegetable wash in dry storage is stored over or with single-service and food (corrected during inspection).
Mac's Cinnamon Rolls, 420 S. Grand Ave. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Taco Bell, 2601 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 8. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• Beans on the hot line being hot held below 135 degrees (corrected during inspection).
Zip's No. 1, 1902 E. 32nd St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 8. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Aldi Food Market, 3205 E. 20th St. Grocery store. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 11. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Raw ground beef stored over whole muscle beef on the raw meat reach-in (corrected during inspection).
Cracker Barrel, 4010 S. Richard Joseph Blvd. Full-service restaurant. Follow-up inspection performed on Nov. 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 0 core violations.
Han the Sushi Man, 1901 E. 32nd St., Suite 7. Full-service restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 11. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 1 core violation.
• The dish machine is not dispensing sanitizer at less than 50 ppm of chlorine (corrected during inspection).
Hardee's, 1810 S. Main St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 6 core violations.
Kum and Go No. 702, 5002 S. Main St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 11. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 4 core violations.
• Diesel cleaner chemical in back room is stored over bag-in-box syrup rack (corrected during inspection).
RD's Cigs N Snacks, 1110 E. Seventh St. No. 13. Convenience store. Follow-up inspection performed on Nov. 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Zip's No. 6, 2702 S. Main St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 11. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Econo Lodge, 3510 S. Range Line Road. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 12. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Hampton Inn, 3107 E. 36th St. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 13. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
Hickory Farms No. 13,065, 101 N. Range Line Road. Retail food. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 12. Results: FAIL with 2 priority violations and 1 core violation.
• Sample meats in mini-fridge being cold held above 41 degrees.
• Open bags of ready-to-eat meats in mini-fridge are not date marked.
Super 8, 2830 E. 36th St. Continental breakfast. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 13. Results: PASS with 1 priority violation and 0 core violations.
• Chemical spray bottles stored with food equipment in the dry storage room (corrected during inspection).
Billy Sims Barbecue, 2830 E. Seventh St. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 14. Results: PASS with 2 priority and 8 core violations.
• Employee covered drinks stored on top of bag-in-box syrup rack (corrected during inspection).
• Working containers of Comet and bleach water not labeled with contents (corrected during inspection).
Doc's Stop No. 2, 2703 E. 32nd St. Convenience store. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 14. Results: PASS with 0 priority violations and 1 core violation.
McDonald's, 3140 S. McClelland Blvd. Fast-food restaurant. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 14. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 4 core violations.
Mercy Hospital kitchen, 100 E. Mercy Way. Institutional. Routine inspection performed on Nov. 14. Results: PASS with 0 priority and 3 core violations.
